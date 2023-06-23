AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The aftermath of the pandemic continues to impact many, and Zaccheus Miles sits down with WJBF Digital and discusses how the pandemic forced him to pivot, which allowed him to create more opportunities to expand his fashion brand and his overall business.

How did you get started into fashion?

So back in 2010, I think it was. I’ve always had a thing to be creative in my own thing growing up as a child. Then, eventually, one day, I started wearing bow ties. I always wear bow ties; I’m not wearing one today. (Laughs) Then, one day, I started created my own. Literally, I had one guy who was like, “I want you to create a bow tie.” I told him, “No,” and then, the rest was history. So, from that from designing only one bow tie, I ended up having a whole fashion collection of clothing that designed. Self-taught, may I add. Also, I started styling local independent artists in the area and traveling with local gospel artists. I got my experience and my feet wet in the door working with some of your favorites online for different photo shoots. Then, eventually, we did the Trunk Show and Augusta Fashion Week; we produced that. It just started to evolve and felt purposeful in that moment.

As an artist – someone who works in the creative space – how do you feel when the artists that you are designing and styling for are looking and feeling good?

It makes me feel good when I see them looking good. When you see that person, who couldn’t really fit in a dress or didn’t feel confident, but then, you put them in the clothes, and they feel beautiful, they feel amazing, they feel dapper, they feel handsome… that brings a joy inside that I can’t really describe. Over time, I do believe it is a part of my purpose to be able to help individuals truly feel the best that they can and look their best. I feel like when you look good, you feel good. You’re able to operate in your best capacity in life. So, it’s just a really joyous feeling.

Not only do you work in fashion, but you also work in public relations. You have your own company, ZMG. Can you tell us about that?

ZMG – you may also see it as ZMGroup or the Zaccheus Miles Group – we’ve shortened it up for the people. So, with that, we started off about three years ago professionally as an agency. Over the years, I’ve always found myself either doing concierge services for people or PR work. I didn’t realize it was PR work at that time and kind of connecting the dots for people. So, a lot of people, especially in the luxury department, call me the luxury connector or master connector. Over time the last three years, I said, “Let’s form an agency.” So, we kind of pivot from the designing and creative side of things more to the business side. Right when the pandemic happened actually, I was getting ready to work on a project, and you know, COVID slowed all of us down. We created the agency, and with creating that, it allowed us to build a clientele up and connect with more people. I’ve been in some of the greatest rooms that I’ve never even dreamed of before. So, what our agency now provides is a 360; we provide PR, concierge, marketing and production, event production and management as well for our clients and for business as well. So, we do B to B (business to business) primarily.

So, how important is it for an artist or entertainer, even someone in the independent space, to have a publicist or someone working in PR?

Hugely important. So, I’ll be very transparent in saying if we were talking years ago, I’ll probably be like, “It’s not that important.” But, it is important, let me tell you. (Laughs) The reason why it’s important is because when you’re working, when you’re grinding, and you’re putting in that hard work and those hours, we understand that our job is to go in the field for you to build those connections and those relationships for the client. So, with that, you want to have a PR expert, professional, or communications manager on your team to navigate your brand and help you build your business especially if you want to take to the next level. Everyone starts as a small business, but if you want to take it to that next level, that executive level, or that corporate, you want to have a team to help scale you up. That’s where we come in. We really help provide those resources and connections to build your business.

Now, 9 years ago, you joined me on a segment I used to host called, “Hollywood Minute.” You’ve grown so much since then. You are now the Interim COO of Noir Fashion Week. Can you talk about how that happened?

So, shout out to Nicole Best; she is the CEO of the brand. She put 36-something odd years into the game. She’s worked for all of the who’s who in fashion. It started if a relationship with her literally. Over the last few years, in the PR industry, I connected with her. Over the months and years, we’ve either been helping out here and there. We had a chance to partner with her in order to help her build her brand up. When she asked me would I see myself in that position, I said, “Sure, and that it was an honor.” But it also gives us an opportunity to help build the brands up for the Black Indigenous People of Color side of the industry. So, Noir Fashion Week focuses on primarily Black Indigenous People of Color designers, beauty experts, and fashion experts. For that, I’m honored to be a part of that progress because as we know, it’s still an opportunity for us to help fill that gap. We want to bring designers from across the country and also across the globe. So, we’ll be connecting to the 4th season for New York during New York Fashion Week, but they’re also expanding to showcase in Paris Fashion Week as well as in Kenya, Africa. So, we’ll be traveling there to.

What else do you have coming up that you would like to share with us?

We have a few things coming up. We just recently did the Classis Soiree, which is a production for us to gather for a cause that’s in the luxury market, which was a huge success. Thank you to the CSRA for that! So, we’ll be expanding that to different markets: we’re traveling to Ohio and a few other markets in Texas. We, of course, New York Fashion Week with the Noir Fashion team – New York and Paris coming up in September. I do want to point out that we have two other things that are in Augusta. So, Jo Malone London that’s in the Dillard’s of Augusta Mall… we’ll be doing an actual event in August with them. So, you’ll be seeing more info about that as well as Augusta Fashion Week and ZM Trunk Show. So, we’ve been having conversations on how we can bring them back to help the fashion-beauty market in the CSRA. And one more thing… ConnectFest. We have a conference coming up with that too.

If people want to connect with you and follow your journey, how can they do so?

So, you can follow us @ZMGLuxury on all social media platforms and also visit the website, zmgluxury.com. So, those are the two best ways to follow us. You can follow me personally @IAmZaccheus on Instagram as well. Either way, if you go to one, you’ll connect to the other, and you’ll be able to see all the information that we have there.