AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County deputy was shot after conducting a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

The deputy was shot conducting the traffic stop at Charlestowne South Apartments on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road at 3:58pm.

The deputy has been transported to AUMC by a police vehicle. At this time, his injuries are not considered life threatening. His family has been notified.

A female suspect is in custody who has also been transported the hospital for a gunshot wound which is also believed to be non life threatening.

The Georgia Bureau Of Investigation is responding to the scene at the request of the Sheriff’s Office and the investigation will be turned over to them.

There is no further information available at this time.

