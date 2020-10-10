Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A shooting involving deputies is under investigation in Augusta.

Authorities say at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, , the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Anderson Ave in reference to a domestic dispute.

We’re told when they arrived, found a male armed with a gun. He fled the scene on foot as deputies approached the home.

During the foot chase, the suspect fired several shots at deputies who returned fire, according to Sgt. William McCarty.

The suspect continued fleeing and was located by deputies at a home on Poplar Street. He again fired several shots at deputies, who again returned fire.

The suspect crawled underneath a home where he was ultimately taken into custody and found to have suffered a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center E.R. and at this time, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. None of the deputies were shot, but one deputy was taken for treatment for a fractured hand.