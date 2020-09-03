Deputy dragged after traffic stop on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say this started out as a routine traffic stop. It ended up on Wrightsboro Road at Augusta West Parkway with a deputy being dragged and a suspect fleeting the scene.

The rush hour on Wrightsboro Road was even more hectic when shortly before 6:00 P.M. Deputy Keith Inman attempted to stop a vehicle just west of the Bobby Jones Expressway the vehicle coming to a stop in the parking area of the raceway gas station.

“During the course of that stop, the suspect attempted to flee the traffic in the vehicle unfortunately dragging the deputy through the parking lot that deputy was eventually thrown to the pavement,” said Sargent William McCarty of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

At that time in the afternoon there were several people who witnesses the suspect drive off with Deputy Inman.

“He was dragged,” said Witness Roderick Jenkins.

“He was holding onto the window of something?”

“He was yes,” said Jenkins.

“Were there any shots at all?”

“No,” said Jenkins.

Dozens of officers arrived to begin the investigation at this point the fate of the Deputy who witnesses say was carried several yards through the parking area, unknown.

“I was shocked I was scared and with all of this going on with the world right now we don’t need this right now we don’t need it and I’m just praying that everyone gets on their knees tonight and prays hopefully no more men down,” said Jenkins.

Now Deputy Inman is with the crime suppression team, that unit also deals with more serious cases like drugs.

In Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.