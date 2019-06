AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports the drowning of 57-year-old Michael Cain.

Investigators say it happened at a residence on Crytzer Lane in Graniteville. Mr. Cain was found in the bottom of a swimming pool.

He was pronounced dead at the home after family members found him. The cause of Mr. Cain’s drowning is still under investigation.

He will be autopsied in Newberry, SC to determine the cause of death.