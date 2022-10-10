WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a missing Waynesboro woman who they say is hearing impaired.

According to Waynesboro Police Department, 48-year-old Xiomara Montes was last seen on the 100 block of Lee Street in Waynesboro on Monday.

Montes is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with graying brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her right wrist with the word DREAM and a star.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Montes, you’re asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 554-8021 or Burke County Dispatch at (706) 554-8030.