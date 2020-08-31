Deputies respond to shooting, two dead at Martinez home

UPDATE: Deputies located a Dekia Ruffin and Hiawatha Adams in a bedroom deceased. Early indication is it’s a murder suicide.

UPDATE: Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins reports that two people at the home on Umbrella Circle are dead. No additional information was given about the gender or identities until next of kin have been notified.

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 8100 block of Umbrella Circle in Evans around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. That area is off of Old Ferry Road, near Baston Road.

There are very little details at this time. Authorities are still on the scene. Count on us to keep you updated on this developing story.