Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Deputies are searching for a suspect in an arson and Robbery. They are looking for Dillon Michael Jaworski.

The search is centered in the area of Hadden Pond Road in Burke County.

If you live in that area, the sheriff’s office is asking that you stay inside and lock your doors.

Jaworski was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tee shirt and may be barefoot.

If you see him call 9-1-1.