BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County Detention Center inmate will be receiving additional charges after getting into an altercation injuring two deputies.

The incident occurred after 8 A.M. on July 4th.

Authorities have identified the inmate as Waye Newkirt.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the detention center were attempting to remove bed sheets from the cell gates of Newkirt, and when the door was popped to allow the deputies in, authorities say that Newkirt came out fighting.

According to authorities, during the altercation, one deputy was knocked to the ground, and Newkirt was able to gain control of the deputy’s taser as the deputies tried to gain control of him.

Authorities say other officers arrived, and the inmate was taken under control.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy had several lacerations to the head that had to be closed using staples, a concussion, a deviated septum, nerve damage to the mouth, a black eye, and a swollen left cheek and left eye while another deputy was struck in the face and had some swelling.

According to authorities, Newkirt will be charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Removal of a Weapon from a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and 3 counts of Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.