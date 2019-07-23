Depot project solution will require more money commissioner says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Questions continue to swirl around the Depot Project.

A $94 million dollar housing and retail development is planned for 6th and Reynolds Streets where the city approved a 533 space parking lot for Unisys.

In a letter to the city last fall, Unisys said if the development moves them out, they they will not accept less parking spots in a different location.

A parking deck is planned for the depot project, but it’s not big enough for Unisys.

Opponents say the only answer is having the city put more money into the project.

“It is an issue and I think for all intents and purposes if it did not involve money it would be solved. So I think to your question about ‘does it look like it’s going to have to take more money’ I think absolutely if it didn’t involve money it would have been solved. Common sense,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Commissioners have agreed to put $14 million dollars into the project, however Commissioner Hasan points out that money has not yet been allocated.