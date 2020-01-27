Depot project deadline nears

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Tuesday could be the beginning of the end of the long discussed depot project.

Commissioners set January 28th as the deadline to have all issued with the 94 million dollar project resolved.

But the developers are seeking a refund on 50 thousand dollars in earnest money, and where to find 500 parking spaces for unisys at the site are two issues still up in the air.

“We just have to figure out based on all the information we get tomorrow which should be the final information should give us enough facts to make a good concrete decision,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.



“Do you think it will go forward?”

“It’s really hard to tell,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.



Commissioners are expected to talk about the depot project at their regular legal meeting on Tuesday.