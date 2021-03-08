Denmark Technical College to host MUSC vaccination event

DENMARK, SC (WJBF) – Denmark Technical College will host MUSC for a vaccination event on Friday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event will be on their main campus at 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd. in the William McDuffy Student Services Center.

“Denmark Technical College is proud to continue its over 70-year history of community service and civic engagement. We were excited that MUSC was able to accommodate our request for them to use DTC as a site for a vaccination event via their community outreach efforts,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College.

“As soon as we heard that the state was moving into phase 1b of the distribution of the vaccine, we knew we wanted to help bring the vaccine to the residents of Denmark and surrounding areas. MUSC was easy to work with and the plan quickly went from an idea to reality,” said Karen Myers, dean of the Denmark Tech nursing program.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://muschealth.org/outreach-form and must be made prior to arrival. Individuals who do not have internet access can call 843-876-7227 to make an appointment. If anyone would like assistance in making an appointment, they can reach out to the Denmark Tech nursing department at 803-571-4007

MUSC asks that, if available, those being vaccinated bring a valid id and insurance card.

Two doses of the vaccine are required, so a follow up appointment for the second dose will be made at the time individuals receive the first dose.

“We are encouraging anyone who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine to make an appointment. It’s one of the easiest ways you can protect yourself, your family and your community from COVID-19,” said Todd.

You can learn more about the South Carolina vaccine distribution schedule here. https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine