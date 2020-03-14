Denmark Tech to continue to operate normal schedule; events postponed, canceled and travel restricted

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Denmark Technical College will continue to operate on its normal schedule following the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials.

The College is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is prepared to make adjustments to its operating procedures as the situation dictates.

We’re told the College is undertaking numerous mitigation efforts as preventive measures including deep cleaning all areas of the college including residence halls, increasing the availability of sanitizer stations across the campus, planning workshops for students and employees on self-help preventive measures, and keeping the campus community informed of the most current news and current understanding of COVID-19.

“The College is preparing for the potential transition to full on-line instructional delivery should such measures become necessary,” officials added.

Out of an abundance of caution, the College has postponed or canceled several events including the Battle of the Schools scheduled for March 16; which has been canceled and the Business Advisory Council’s Meeting which has been postponed.

Additionally, the college has placed restrictions around college-sponsored student and employee travel.