Denmark Tech student tests positive for COVID-19

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Students are returning to college campuses across the CSRA and several universities are already detecting cases of coronavirus that have led to quarantines — including Denmark Technical College.

College officials first learned of the COVID-19 case this week. We’re told this is Denmark Tech’s first case of COVID-19 related to a student in on-campus housing and only the third report of a student case.

“Because we are a small campus and we are a small community, and we’re not just concerned about Denmark Tech, we also concerned about Denmark, South Carolina,” College President Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr. told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident.

The student involved self-reported to campus officials. The person, as well as their roommate, were immediately placed in quarantine. Both are asymptomatic. “We were still accepting students as recent as last Friday. We are very sure that this was not contracted on the campus,” Dr. Todd said.

We’re told since students and staff returned to campus early August, stringent protocols were in place to decrease the risk of spread.”We have thoroughly cleaned this campus, deep clean, sanitized, this campus properly. We’ve gone through and had professional companies come on the campus. We’re doing everything possible,” he added.

Also, officials have several different changes in place on campus such as “Safe Space Standards” to protect the entire campus community. “When you walk into buildings, it detects where the students have on a mask, students and staff. It also detects their temperature. When you come on our campus, we have processes in place so that there are certain questions that are asked before we allow anyone to enter our campus,” Dr. Todd shared.

In colleges and universities across the Palmetto State, the numbers are not so encouraging. The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow on the University of South Carolina campus. According to the university’s on-line COVID-19 tracker, there are now more than one thousand active cases on campus. Clemson University has had several cases, too.

But for Dr. Todd and his team at Denmark Tech, one case is one case too many but they have it under control. “When you look at some of the other schools in our state and look at the numbers are one, doesn’t seem that big for our community. Anything that puts our community at potential risk is a major concern to us.”

Meanwhile, students are still on campus but classes are being held virtually.

Students, if you need a computer to access class information, go to DenmarkTech.edu and click on Cares Act. There’s an emergency application with a 24-hour turnaround, there.