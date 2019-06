DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – Folks living in Denmark will be able to get fresh, clean water on June 20.

A water distribution event is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Denmark Furniture Company store at 199 Coker Street.

Some Denmark residents are reluctant to drink city water after water quality issues surfaced a few years ago.

Now the city is being sued for negligence.