Denmark Police searching for missing endangered 99-year-old

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — The Denmark Police is searching for a missing endangered man.

Authorities say 99-year-old Solomon Ray has been missing for more than a week.

We’re told he’s been missing since Thursday, January 14. The 99-year-old was last seen at his home on Voorhees Road on January 14, 2021, at about 1 p.m.

Ray is not only diagnosed with dementia but he has also both hearing and visual impairments.

A family friend who was last in contact with Ray said that, at the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a felt coat that had red, black, grey elements to it and grey dress pants, as well as brown dress shoes.

Ray is 5’11 and weighs 160 pounds. His eyes are described as blue/brown. “While his eye color is technically brown, due to loss of pigment and cataracts, they appear blue/grey color in color,” officials shared.

Ray is also frequently seen traveling carrying a walking stick.

If anyone recognizes the man or has any information on where he may be, call Bamberg County dispatch at (803) 245-3000 or the Denmark Police Department at (803) 793-4639.