Denmark-Olar School District fully virtual until mid-January

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Students of Bamberg School District Two will have an all-virtual schedule through January 19.

Teachers will provide virtual instruction daily.

Parents will be given a date to coming to the school to receive new Google Chrome Books for each student.

“Should students continue to experience difficulties using the WI-FI hotspots that they have been assigned, please do not hesitate to contact the district office at (803) 793-3346 and relay all concerns to Ms. Atterberry,” officials said.

All students will have their breakfast/lunch delivered by bus drivers at their regular bus stops. You will be notified of any changes to the schedule.

The district also shared, “COVID-19 data is maintained daily and shared with administrators and staff at regularly scheduled intervals. Body temperature measurements are taken on all persons entering buildings. Masks are provided for all personnel. All classrooms and busses are sanitized daily. Plexiglass and other shielding materials continue to be used in offices, cafeterias, and classrooms.”