Delivery driver, assistant robbed at gunpoint in Allendale, South Carolina

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Authorities say on Thursday, September 5 at 1:32 a.m. they responded to 655 Main Street South following the incident.

We’re told a delivery truck driver and his assistant were in the process of unloading parts to the NAPA store and while doing so, they were approached by two males, at gunpoint, wearing masks. The suspects demanded money.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale Police Department at 803-584-2178 or 803-584-4357.