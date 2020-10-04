Dedication of the new Veterans’ Memorial Park in Edgefield happening Sunday

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The dedication of the new veterans’ memorial park in Edgefield is happening Sunday.

It starts at 2 p.m. at 222 Augusta Road. Organizers say the program will be relatively short at about an hour. “The Veterans Memorial Park Committee is so appreciative of the Town of Edgefield, the entire Edgefield County community, all of the businesses, all of the sponsors, every single person who has supported this dream, near and far!!” officials said on social media.

Refreshments will be available after the event.