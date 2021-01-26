Decrease in COVID-19 cases does not mean relax, double masks not needed for all

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As we approach year one of the COVID-19 pandemic, locally, we still have a very high number of positive cases. Some reports suggest it’s time for people to wear not one mask, but two. We found out if that’s true and when we can see some relief.

“It looks like we are starting to come down off of a peak, but to put it into perspective, we are still well above the previous peak,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at AU Health.

Coronavirus cases remain high in the CSRA. Dr. Coule said 1 in 5 people tested are positive.

“When we had a peak back in the July/August time frame, we’re still in some cases a good 50 percent higher than we were back then in terms of case counts per day in the local area,” he said.

Earlier this month, holiday gatherings contributed to packed car lines at AU’s drive-up COVID-19 testing site. Dr. Coule said you can see a very slight decrease there now. But the rest of the country is still in the thick of things with a new variant in many states. Some reports suggest people should begin to wear two masks, a technique Dr. Coule said hospitals have been doing with N-95 and surgical masks since the very beginning.

“The primary reason for the double masking if you’re wearing an N-95 is so that you don’t get droplets on the N-95 mask and inadvertently come into contact with that later,” explained Dr. Coule.

But don’t rush to grab two masks. Dr. Coule said that’s not the big COVID-19 problem. He said people are not complying with wearing one mask to fight the pandemic.

“Wearing masks, getting large numbers of people vaccinated, washing our hands, continuing to socially distance and continue to avoid those big gatherings of people and high risk situations then we should be able to get this under control,” he said optimistically.

As for when this could all be done, Dr. Coule said we can move into normalcy this summer if we get the most critical people vaccinated and follow all guidelines.