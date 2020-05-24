December graduation at USC Aiken to be held virtually

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The USC Aiken graduation ceremony scheduled in August will now be held virtually.

We’ve learned after discussion with health care professionals and university leadership, officials determined that large scale, face-to-face events pose a great health risk “to graduating students, their families, and university personnel to safely host at this time.”

The school says that it will now create an enjoyable experience that honors graduates while protecting everyone’s health.

A refund option is still available to those graduates who purchased regalia for the ceremony.

To request a refund, please contact Serena Whittikki at bookstore@usca.edu with the subject line marked REFUND – CAP & GOWN. Be sure to indicate your name and phone number. She will contact you within one business day.