JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) – The death of a 3-year-old girl is currently under investigation in Aiken County.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables tells us that, on Sunday, Aiken EMS was called to a home on the 100 block of Ellen Drive in Jackson for an ‘unresponsive child’.

The child, now identified as Riley Scott, was transported to Children’s Hospital of Georgia where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday to determine her cause of death.

The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

