AIKEN COUNTY S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found just off the side of the road near the intersection of Salley Road and Veterans Road.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:33 p.m. Sunday, a witness called 911 about finding a Caucasian woman who appeared to be deceased.

Aiken County EMS determined that the woman was deceased.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables has identified the victim as 22-year-old Breanna R. Bell of Columbia, S.C.

Her cause of death is pending a toxicology analysis.

The Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they’re available.