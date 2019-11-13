Deal on Depot needs to be finalized in January

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders say the time is almost up on the downtown depot project,

commissioners have said they want a deal in place and agreed to by january 28th..

if not city leaders say it will be time for augusta to walk away from the project.

“We do want to get their attention but we are not walking away from the deal right now, what we want to do is try and get everything together and maybe do a little bit of negotiation and get it done, but we said if we can’t get it done we’re going to walk away at that date,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.



The city has committed but not approved issuing 12 million dollars in bonds for the project.