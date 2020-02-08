Deadly shooting on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at Circle K on the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Rd.
Coroner Mark Bowen is on the scene, he tells NewsChannel 6 one person is dead. There is no word yet on the identity of the victim.
Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.
