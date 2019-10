AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are looking into a now deadly shooting.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of Amsterdam Drive on Friday, September 27th just after 2 p.m.

Investigators say 46-year-old Kenneth Broadnax was found shot at least one time.

He was taken to Doctor’s Hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m.

No word on a suspect at this time.