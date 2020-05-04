Deadly shooting off Old Jackson Hwy.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting outside the city limits of Jackson, S.C., near the junction of Old Jackson Highway and Kathwood Road.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was called in by a friend of the victim at 4:39 P.M. When deputies arrived, they found a woman in the driver seat of a car with a gunshot wound.

The witness told deputies three men shot at their car when they pulled into a driveway on the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway. The shooting suspects drove a black sedan. One of the suspects was reported to be a black male with long dreadlocks, while the other two were described as black males with short hair. Deputies are trying to find more information on the suspects.

When Aiken County EMS arrived, the victim was determined to be deceased. Aiken County Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and began an investigation. More details will be released as the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information on the three suspects, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

