Deadly plane crash in Thomson, Georgia

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of a deadly plane crash in Thomson, Tuesday.

The plane went missing around 6:30 this morning.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office tells us that the wreckage of the aircraft was located in a privately owned field near the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road.

Road blocks are set up along a stretch of Wrightsboro Road between Knox Rivers Road and 3 Points Road.

The coroner confirms that two people were killed in the crash.

No word yet on who was on the plane at the time of the crash.

