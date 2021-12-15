Deadly fire on Independent Blvd in Aiken County

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responding to a deadly house fire in Aiken County, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home on Independent Boulevard. That off Chime Bell Church Road near Silver Bluff High School.

Officials state that one person has died as a result of the fire.

Emergency dispatch received a call for the fire at 3:32 p.m.

No word yet on what started the fire.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

This is the latest in a number a recent residential fires in the CSRA.

Earlier this week, a home in Clearwater also caught fire.

Last week, 15 residents were displaced after massive fire at Azalea Park Apartments

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories