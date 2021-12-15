Deadly fire on Independent Blvd in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responding to a deadly house fire in Aiken County, Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened at a home on Independent Boulevard. That off Chime Bell Church Road near Silver Bluff High School.
Officials state that one person has died as a result of the fire.
Emergency dispatch received a call for the fire at 3:32 p.m.
No word yet on what started the fire.
This is the latest in a number a recent residential fires in the CSRA.
Earlier this week, a home in Clearwater also caught fire.
Last week, 15 residents were displaced after massive fire at Azalea Park Apartments