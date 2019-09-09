Deadly accident reported on Mike Padgett at Marvin Griffin Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal accident in Augusta.

The accident happened on Mike Padgett Highway at Marvin Griffin Road just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Officials say a Toyota Corolla travelling North ran into the back of a tractor trailer.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to AU Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

The Richmond County Coroner tells us that 57-year-old Barbara Hayes, the passenger of the Corolla, was killed. She was reportedly not restrained at the time of the crash.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.