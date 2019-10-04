Deadly accident reported on Highway 19 North at Good Springs Road

Aiken, SC. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal accident in Aiken.
The accident happened on Highway 19 North at Good Springs Road just after 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3.
Officials say a motorcycle traveling South with a passenger, lost control of the motorcyle.
The driver of the motorcyle was ejected, and struck by a vehicle entering the highway.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to an Augusta hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the victim is not yet known.
The Aiken County Highway Patrol is investigating.
