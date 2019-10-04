Deadly accident reported on Highway 19 North at Good Springs Road

Aiken, SC. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal accident in Aiken.

The accident happened on Highway 19 North at Good Springs Road just after 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3.

Officials say a motorcycle traveling South with a passenger, lost control of the motorcyle.

The driver of the motorcyle was ejected, and struck by a vehicle entering the highway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to an Augusta hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the victim is not yet known.

The Aiken County Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.