Aiken, SC (WJBF) – Authorities in Aiken County are investigating a body found outside a home. The house is located on Atomic Road in Jackson.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s office received a burglary call shortly after four this morning.

When they arrived they found the deceased person.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah, he cannot confirmed that the person was shot.

We have reached out to the coroner and are waiting to hear back.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel Six for more on this developing story.