Dayco facility in Williston shutting down; 220 jobs eliminated

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The People-Sentinel released a statement from Dayco on their Facebook Friday stating the facility will close later this year.

The automotive belt manufacturer announced its closing later this year will eliminate 220 jobs. Workers found out about the closure on Thursday.

