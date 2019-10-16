AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- October 16th is Day of National Concern where students across South Carolina pledge against gun violence. This is a national program that honors the role that young people, through their own decisions, can play in reducing gun violence.

“There are so many issues that they are dealing with between social media and bullying and violence and guns and contraband items to include narcotics and alcohol. We need to be out here as often as we can be,” says Lane Crick the First Assistant to the U.S. Attorney.



Here’s the pledge the students take:

I will never bring a gun to school;

I will never use a gun to settle a personal problem or dispute;

I will use my influence with my friends to keep them from using guns to settle disputes.

My individual choices and actions, when multiplied by those of

young people throughout the country, will make a difference.

together, by honoring this pledge we can reverse the violence

and grow up in safety.

“Recently I actually lost an old friend due to a lack of gun safety,” says Kayla Goldschmidt who is currently a sophomore at the Academy.

One of those kids taking that pledge is Kayla Goldschmidt and after experiencing the loss of her friend is what sparked her to start a ‘Student Demand Action’ group on campus.

“I’m hoping that students will kind of have a chance to dive into the policy behind gun laws and start finding their political voice early on, so that later when they can vote they’ll be able to vote on the policies that they want and be educated on the different gun policies to make a change in the country,” says Goldschmidt.

And the school backs Goldschmidt in her decision to start the group.

“Any time we can get our students ingrained and being apart of bettering not just our school but the community than that’s something that we want to support,” says Martha Messick, Principal of Aiken Scholar Academy.

goldschmidt is a high school student in the Aiken Scholar Academy where they also take college credit classes on campus at the University of South Carolina Aiken. First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Lane Crick leaves a nugget of advice for the students.

“Stay out of circumstances that you can control so that you can keep all these chapters open in your life as you go forward,” says Crick.