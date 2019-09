AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Augusta Arts Council has selected Autumn Von Plinsky to paint a new mural for “The Garden City Project.”

Von Plinksy currently lives in Brooklyn, NY, where she works as a freelance graphic designer and illustrator.

She graduated as Salutatorian from Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School in 2009, and graduated from Yale.

Von Plinsky hopes to have the mural finished by sometime the weekend of October 4th.

The Mural can be found on the corner of 11th and Broad Street.