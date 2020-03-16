Davitte family responds to scheduled sentencing of accused murder in Col. Co. church case

Happening today, the sentencing for the man who murdered a local church worker.

It’s been 5 years since Bill Davitte was shot after making a stop turn on the sprinklers at Marvin United Methodist Church in Martinez.

Today, the accused killer, Daniel Robinson, will be in court.

Son of Bill Davitte, Tyler, shared his story with NewsChannel 6.

“We used to go to this church called Marvin Methodist, we did a lot of their landscaping work,” he says.

It was a hot August night in 2014 when Bill Davitte and his wife, Jenny, stopped by the church to turn on the sprinklers.

What they didn’t know, is that it would be the last thing he would ever do. His son, Tyler Davitte recalls the night his father was shot and killed and his mother brutally beaten at the hands of Daniel Robinson.

Five years later, Robinson is set to be sentenced for this horrific crime.

Tyler Davitte/Son of Bill Davitte: “It makes me want to puke now just thinking about it and going and then you seem him. He just acts nonchalant.”

After years of waiting for justice to be served, the moment is almost here.

“We been to court many, many, many times. It just a stab in the heart every time we go… Boom, boom, boom,” says Tyler Davitte.

The loss of his dad was tragic enough.

Then in 2019, Tyler Davitte’s son Lincoln, was killed just ten days before his second birthday.

The man charged in the case , Charles Sconyers, is out of jail on bond awaiting trial.

“That’s two generations of my life, you know my father, now my son,” says Davitte.

He says they are always on his mind and that they are now in a better place.

The sentencing for Daniel Robinson is scheduled for 2 this afternoon.