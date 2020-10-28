David Perdue fights to hold onto Senate seat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The clock is ticking until Election Day, and Senator David Perdue has his sights set on a win.

“I’m feeling really good,” Perdue says. “The intensity and energy is up.”

Perdue brought his campaign to Columbia County, a strongly Republican area whose support he’s relying on.

“He has a lot of support here in Columbia County and in the Augusta area,” Debbie McCord, the chairman of the Columbia County Republican Party says. “He’s done a lot in this area and has been really impactful with Fort Gordon, the Cyber Command, the Cyber Center and Augusta University’s medical school downtown.”

We're back on the road for our statewide Original Outsider bus tour! Great first stop at the @ccgagop HQ in CSRA! #GAsen #gapol pic.twitter.com/7w6qCE6Zfn — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) October 27, 2020

Six years after his first Senate win, and with a term under his belt, Perdue is in a very different race. He and his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff are currently neck and neck in the polls.

“Every election is important,” Perdue explains. “I think this one is different because we have such a dramatic difference between the outcomes. One side really wants to go to a radical, socialist direction. The other side is backing up what we did pre-COVID, which is the best economic turn around in U.S. history.

With the race in a near dead heat, Perdue hopes his close relationship with President Trump will propel him to another win. That support is why many Columbia County voters met with him Tuesday.

“We want people like him to work for all American people,” David Myles, a Perdue supporter, says.