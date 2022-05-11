AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dave & Buster’s will open its fifth Georgia location at the Village at Riverwatch in Augusta, GA in late June 2022.

They see it as Augusta’s next hot spot to eat, drink, play and are planning to hire 170 passionate individuals to join the fun and exciting work environment.

Applications are currently being accepted for all positions. All interested candidates are encouraged to complete the online application at www.daveandbusters.com/careers.

The new Augusta location will feature 20,460 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar, featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience.

Positions to fill include:

– Front and back-of-house managers

– Servers

– Bartenders

– Hosts

– Line cooks

– Game techs

Dave & Buster`s employees have access to multiple employment benefits, including:

– Comprehensive benefits package for several positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and a 401k

– Internal promotion Opportunities via Dave & Buster`s High Potential program, encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions. More than 30 percent of the brand`s current management base was promoted from within the company.