NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Daughters of the American Revolution are set to commemorate National Wreaths Across America Day this weekend.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 3 p.m. at the Hammond Cemetery on Martintown Road in North Augusta.

Hammond Cemetery, located near the Charles Hammond House at 908 West Martintown Road, holds the remains of veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The ceremony will reportedly include Revolutionary War re-enactors.

Members of the Martintown Road Chapter of the D.A.R. will provide the program, with the Sons of the Revolutionary War and American Legion Post 71.