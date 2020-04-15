Daughter of resident in Thomson nursing home concerned after outbreak

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Another local nursing home reports positive Coronavirus cases among people who live and work there.

Residents who tested positive for COVID-19 last week at Thomson Health and Rehabilitation are isolated on a wing. Those infected include staff too and they are at home in self-isolation.

NewsChannel 6 received a tip from a whistleblower that Thomson Heath and Rehab is battling COVID-19 among its residents and staff. That unidentified housekeeping worker sharing, “I’m scared my daughter has asthma, my mom is already sick. I don’t know what to do or think.”

Crossroads Medical Management runs the nursing home.

We spoke with spokeswoman Rebecca Smith and she did not disclose how many cases are associated with the facility, only saying they learned of them last week.

Chastity Lane’s mother lives at Thomson Health and Rehab. She said she learned of the outbreak by checking her cell phone.

“They moved me to a new room,” Lane told us her mother told her. “I was like, to a new room?”

She said her mother, Letha Latimore, moved to Thomson Health and Rehab one year ago. And normally, communication is not a problem.

Letha Latimore resides in Thomson Health and Rehab.

“I said I’m asking you, why wasn’t I notified,” Lane recalls of her conversation with the administrator. “Y’all call me or my family members about everything else whether it’s money and why this hasn’t been paid or whatever, but you haven’t called and let anybody know that somebody has tested positive at the facility. She said yes, I’m sorry. She said it calmly, yes I’m sorry, but we’re just short staffed right now.”

The National Guard sent a team to help sanitize the facility this week, something Capt. Santos Rivera said they offer on a weekly basis to all nursing homes.

Lane said she had no idea about that either.

“So, if the National Guard has gotten involved, it’s something serious,” she replied. “And you didn’t let the family members know.”

Smith added they are staying in contact with local and state health departments and following all CDC guidelines. But Lane said she’s taking her mother supplies anyway just to be safe.

“Can I bring her some Lysol, some masks, some gloves. I don’t know what you’re giving her to stay safe. What can I bring to her,” she said adding that the nursing home approved it if she drops it off in a container.