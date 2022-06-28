AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Kisner Foundation is getting ready for their fifth annual fundraiser, and they’re switching locations for this years event.

This year they’ll be headed to Top Golf in Augusta, and will be bringing two of countries biggest musical artists to the stage.

“Darius Rucker and Charles Kelley will be there to perform, we’ll be rolling a stage out in the middle of the field at Top Golf,” said Executive Director, Leanna Wanta.

The concert helps the foundation fund their annual grant application for sport recreation and fitness, as well as their children’s hospital program, and more.

The Kisner Foundation hopes the community will come out and support the event, as well as enjoy the unique opportunity.

“You will help all of the youth in the CSRA, and it’s a unique and different opportunity that has never been had before in Augusta Georgia,” said Wanta.

Tickets go on sale September 15th, at KisnerFoundation.com and the actual event takes place on November 1tth at Top Golf, Augusta.

For VIP packages contact LWanta@kisnerfoundation.com