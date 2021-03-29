Daniel Field on board for vaccine clinic in April

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Daniel Field Airport best know of course for aviation soon it will also be known for vaccinations.

Daniel Field is on board when it comes to the fight against COVID 19.

“We’re really excited about it when Commissioner Clarke and Commissioner McKnight approached us about using Daniel for a venue for the COVID vaccines it just made sense,” said Daniel Field Airport Manager Becky Shealy.

Commissioners Clarke and McKnight represent the area, and along with Gold Cross officials which will administer the vaccines met with Daniel Field officials secure the spot for the shots.

“ It’s a good location George, it’s a win-win for everybody we’re going to do this clinic and we’re going to shoot for the 15th of April,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Most of the clinic have started in the morning, that’s not going to be the case with the Daniel Field set up.

“We’re going to change the hours a little bit for this clinic instead of having it in the morning we’re going to have it in the afternoon possibly from one to six for people who can’t make it in the morning,” said Commissioner Clarke.

“Some people may not want to get a shot and go to work so this is going to focus where people can do it after work after school,” said Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent.

Gold Cross says there will no appointments for the Daniel Field vaccination clinic, it will be on a first come first serve basis.

“Our clinics are walk in clinics just walk in you do not have to sign up you do not have to make an appointment you just come you fill out one sheet of paper work and you get your shot,” said Vincent.

April 15th is more than two weeks away but Daniel Field will be busy next week

“Politely ask if we could wait until after Masters I think that was 100 percent agreement with everybody,” said Sheal

The Pfizer vaccine will be used here so there will have to be a follow up clinic three weeks later so the next one would be May 6th in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.