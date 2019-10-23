Dangerous trees money doesn’t cut it

A plan to add money to Augusta’s 2020 budget for dangerous trees, may not cut it.

The administrator is recommending 200 thousand dollars for tree maintenance in next year’s spending plan.

But city engineers say there are currently 100 trees on the list that need to be removed, and that number is growing they say there budget request was one million dollars.

“A million dollars we didn’t just pull out a dollar amount we had at one time in SPLOST 6 actually one million dollars for the trees and that million dollars was gone in a year,” said Doctor Hameed Malick, Engineering Department Director.



The budget is also recommending 300 thousand dollars for pot hole maintenance, Malick says about two million dollars is needed.

Commissioners are scheduled to start budget discussions later this week.