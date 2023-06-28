BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WBJF)- 14 inches of rain in one week left Batesburg-Leesville under water. Most of that water is gone, but the aftermath of the storms is still able to be seen.

“We had a significant amount of damage, water flooding throughout town, in places we’ve never seen flooded before,” said Town Manager Ted Luckadoo.

Highway 1 reopened Friday after the train trestle was washed out. But there are still cones to accommodate ongoing construction.

In other areas like Bobcat Road, people have passed by fallen trees for the last few days.

“You know it’s the first time I’ve seen it that bad. We’ve seen it a little bit, but it was pretty bad, it was pretty scary for a little while,” said Bobcat Road resident Beth Felo.

Felo has lived at the one way road for the last 5 years, and she says last Thursday the creek at the road overflowed, which required DOT to step in.

On top of that being shut down for 5 hours, the storms caused them to lose internet.

“I’m kind of fortunate I have a generator that will automatically kick on when we do lose power. So when power goes out it doesn’t necessarily affect me. But the internet we were without for a little while,” said Felo.

So the question now is how the city will respond to the damage that’s been done.

Luckadoo says they have partnered with the Lexington County EMD for residents to report damage. And with phone calls still coming in, all they can do for now is be a listening ear.

“That’s all we can do at this point. It’s just really trying to understand who received damage, what that damage was, and then from there they have a system with emergency management that will assign a dollar value to the damages,” said Luckadoo.

The estimated damages on the high end are close to a million dollars, but further assessment will need to be made.

If you have any damages to report, you are encouraged to contact Lexington County EMD as soon as possible.

You can reach them at two dedicated contact numbers that they have set up.

The numbers are either 803-785-2449, or 803-785-8343.