Dads line up to greet students at Belair K-8 for Dads with Donuts

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Fathers lined the halls of Belair K-8 today for “Dads with Donuts.”

Fathers greeted students, some dressed as superheroes. Afterwards, they went to classrooms to read to the students.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for them to get involved here in the climate culture of our school, what a difference it makes for our students. You should see the looks on their faces as they came through the building and they just light up as they see the dads coming and greeting them,” said Principal Josh Workman.