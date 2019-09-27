Dads greet students at school for “Dads on Duty”

Hephzibah, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at Deer Chase Elementary got a special surprise this morning as the school held its “Dads on Duty” event.

Fathers arrived early to greet students as the got off the bus and then later went to classrooms to read to the students.

“Involvement is the key to school and student achievment. So, this gives the entire community a chance to see our dads at work,” said Richmond County Schools Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw.

“Its great to have male role models out reading…promoting literacy, because that’s something that’s really important for our students,” said Principal Valerie Kelly.

Kelly said there were about one hundred dads on hand for the event.