LINCOLNTON, Ga (WJBF) – Fresh off of the Beer4Good Festival, Lincolnton Brewery, Back Paddle Brewing is on to its next adventure.

The Brewery is already known for it’s music, food, and doing what it can to help out the community.

Over the years the Beer4Good Festival has raised money for anti bullying programs, Lincoln County, and the Harlem Highschool band boosters.

The brewery’s latest plan is to have a little fun with local dad, as they look for submissions for their “Dad Bod Calendar.”

“We’re always striving for the next goofy thing, you’ve already reported on the Mario Kart Championships in the past and this is our next venture in to getting our name out there for one, and two, having a bunch of fun with the community,” said Owner Kyle McCloud.

Back Paddle Brewing is asking dad’s dust of their cameras, submit a photo, and see if they have what it takes to be in the “Dad Bod Calendar.”

“We’re looking for the fluffy dads, the bearded dads, we’re not discriminating, we’ll take the skinny dads, and the muscle bound dads too. We want to have some fun with this, we’re looking for shirtless, maybe some daisy dukes, cowboy hats, boots, no private bits. Think Sports Illustrated, swimsuit addition, but with a bunch of dads.”

Once they have the photos in and decides who makes the cut there will be a presale for the calendar, and they’ll have some for sale on location.

McCloud really hopes people have fun with this, and they get plenty of submissions.

“The more we get the more choices we have, and who knows maybe we’ll double this up, maybe it will be a two year calendar.”

As per normal with Back Paddle Brewing, this is all for a good cause.

“We are going to take a portion of these proceeds and it will go directly in to our Beer4Good account, and that account helps with donations to local non-profits, it helps with our annual turkey giveaway, and all sorts of great things for the community.”

So if you think you have what it take to be Mr. December, be sure to reach out to the folks at Back Paddle Brewing and you just may find yourself on the Dad Bod Calendrer.

You can submit photos to Backpaddledadbodcalendar@gmail.com