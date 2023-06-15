LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Back Paddle Brewing is a small batch, craft beer, and farm-to-table eatery in Lincoln County, Georgia.

Back Paddle has seen a lot of praise over the years with the brewery winning several awards from around the area.

They’re also known for giving back to the community with its “Beer4Good” fund.

Recently, the brewery received a lot of attention for its latest charity venture with its “Dad Bod” charity calendar.

Owner Kyle McCloud says they received hundreds of submissions from around the CSRA, of men trying to make the final cut.

We talked to Kyle about his business, and charity work ahead of the release of the charity calendar.

Talk to us about where Back Paddle Brewing is located. Talk to us about Lincoln County.

“Lincoln County is kind of on the hinterlands of the CSRA, it’s right there on the edge, but it’s right there on the edge of Clarks Hill Lake. Seventy thousand acres, huge tourist area, still pretty rural but we love it out there.”

How long has your business been there?

“We’ve been there for three years in October.”

How did the idea come about?

“So for a long time I’ve had an interest in starting a brewery. At the time the laws weren’t really consistent with being able to do one on this end of the CSRA. We made a few phone calls out to Lincoln County and they welcomed us with open arms.

Talk to me about some of the awards that you’ve received.

“Two years in a row, and fingers crossed because we have three days left of voting, for Augusta Magazine we won ‘Best Music Bar,’ we’ve been runner up for a myriad of their categories. I was presented with Georgia Trend Magazines 40 Under 40, last year. We don’t do anything that we do for the awards but it’s sure awesome to get them.

How important is the community to Back Paddle Brewing?

“The community is the most important part of Back Paddle Brewing. Traditionally breweries are known to support their communities, and we even though we were going out to the rural area of the CSRA, we were going to do the same, and even though we’re probably one of the smallest breweries in the state of Georgia, we were still going to support our community the best we could.”

How important are the customers to the business?

“The customers are the business. The customers and the community, if we didn’t have them, Back Paddle Brewing wouldn’t exist.

Let’s talk about the “Beer4Good” fund.

“The “Beer4Good ” program is something we borrowed from our friends out at South Bend Brew Werks, in Indiana. They allowed us to use it and modify it, and what we do is twenty five cents from every beer that we sell goes into our fund, and at the end of the quarter we pick a local non profit and we donate some of that money to them. We also keep some of it because we run programs every November, we give away free turkeys to the community and Downtown Lincolnton, and then we try to host different events. Pet adoptions, things like that, and that’s where that money goes.”

The “Beer4Good” Festival has happened two years in a row, let’s talk about that.

“It’s grown both years. First year we had about two or three hundred people in our parking lot. This year we had over twelve hundred people, and we hosted at the American Legion Post in Lincoln County. We had a big headliner, local star Ray Fulcher, and it was a great time, as well as six other local acts.”

Let’s talk about the “Dad Bod” Calendar.

“The Dad Bod Calendar came from a team meeting, our team is very inspired by folks like the “Savannah Bananas” and folks who are doing crazy things to bring entertainment to their guests and during our meeting we said what’s the craziest thing we could do to drive people to Back Paddle Brewing but then also springboard it in to our ‘Beer4Good’ Program. From that came the ‘Dad Bod Calendar’.

Did you expect the response you got from the community?

“I expected a few dozen folks would get a chuckle out of it and submit pictures. After you ran your article, it absolutely blew up. I think there are over 600 shares on the news stations page, our social media blew up and we had hundreds of submissions. It takes your breath away. We never expected this to take off the way that it did and to see every day, dozens of emails, and hundreds of pictures show up, it feels good, it feels good when something goes right.”

Let’s take a look at some of the winners because you’re getting ready to debut this, correct?

“Yes, it’s releasing June 15th, keep an eye on our Facebook, and our website and we’ll have presales.”

How did you choose the winners?

“The judges were the ladies of Back Paddle Brewing, we have a very strong group of ladies who help us run the business. They get together, they sip some wine outside of the brewery, and go through the pictures one by one, ranking them. There were so many that we decided instead of doing a twelve month calendar, this is a 16 month calendar.”

Anything you want to say to the community for participating in this and making this special.

“Try it again next year, there will be a next year, keep submitting them when you see that advertisement come up, don’t be discouraged because there were hundreds.”

Pre sales for the Dad Bod Charity Calendar are available now. You can see the full list of winners at Back Paddle Brewing’s social media page.

Here’s some of the winners below.