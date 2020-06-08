Dabo Swinney responds to racial accusations against Clemson program

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls out commands during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney responds to accusations and social media posts over the past week that questioned his response or lack thereof to George Floyd’s death.

You can watch the 14 minute video here.

Below is part of the release from Clemson University:

ON SUPPORTING POSITIVE CHANGE:

“This is a historic time in our world and in our country, and as a coach and as a team, we will do our part to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice and police brutality.

I always have believed that actions are a lot louder than words, and I love our team for the actions that they have already taken with a great town hall meeting and lots of communication in our position meetings. We had a wonderful senior meeting last week with just great discussion and it was just awesome to see and hear our young men speak, and just wonderful brotherly love. We’ve got a team meeting coming up and many other things, so I’m proud of the actions that our guys have already taken.

We’re just a football program and I’m just a football coach, but Clemson has been a leader on and off the field for the past decade, and we will continue to be a leader and a light for many. We are a unified football team and we will work to unify others by how we serve, by how we play the game and by how we do our jobs as a staff.

We have always had great leadership within our program and, man, this team is no different. It has been incredible to see this brilliant group of young people lead right now, and [I’m] so proud of them. This group of leaders on this team, they are ready to lead the way to being a part of the solution for this country.

I stand with my players and I will help them any way I can to unify people and help create positive change.”

ON THE PATH FORWARD:

“We will continue to communicate and continue to get better. We have much more work to do, but we have taken a lot of action over the past decade to help create change for our players and our community, and we will continue to do that.

This is a historic time – a historic time — and the time for change is now in so many areas that have affected our black players and their families for many, many years. And again, we’re just a football program, but we will do our part to create great change in this world. God bless you.”