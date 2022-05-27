AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – District Attorney Jared Williams released a statement regarding the deputy involved shooting at the Charlestowne South Apartments on Lumpkin Road.

DA Williams said,

I am sickened and saddened by the violence that occurred yesterday afternoon against one of our Richmond

County Sheriff’s Deputies while he was doing his job. Our community is fed up with shootings, and now

more than ever we need officers who protect our citizens. To turn a gun on one of our peace officers is a vile

act of someone with a malignant heart, and any such violence will result in my office using every tool at the

disposal of the State to remove you from our community.

Keep your guns off our officers. Keep your guns off our citizens. We will keep fighting for the soul and

safety of our community.